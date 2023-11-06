How to Watch Michigan State vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (0-0) battle the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Spartans had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents made.
- Michigan State went 15-6 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Dukes ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Spartans averaged only 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than the Dukes allowed (68.1).
- When Michigan State totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 12-4.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Michigan State performed better at home last season, putting up 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game in away games.
- The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72).
- Michigan State drained 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
