The James Madison Dukes (0-0) battle the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents made.

Michigan State went 15-6 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Dukes ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Spartans averaged only 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than the Dukes allowed (68.1).

When Michigan State totaled more than 68.1 points last season, it went 12-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan State performed better at home last season, putting up 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game in away games.

The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72).

Michigan State drained 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule