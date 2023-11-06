The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oakland vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Oakland went 10-4 when it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buckeyes finished 121st.

The Golden Grizzlies scored an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 4.3 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.

Oakland put together a 10-8 record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

At home, the Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.

At home, Oakland drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule