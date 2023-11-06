The Ohio State Buckeyes will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Oakland matchup.

Oakland vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Oakland vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-19.5) 144.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-19.5) 144.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oakland vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oakland compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.

