Monday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) matching up at Value City Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-64 win for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Oakland vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Oakland vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 82, Oakland 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-18.0)

Ohio State (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Oakland Performance Insights

Oakland ranked 136th in college basketball last season with 73.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 332nd with 76.3 points allowed per game.

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 12th-worst in the nation with 34.8 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they grabbed 28.9 rebounds per game (319th-ranked in college basketball).

Last season Oakland ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.8 per game.

The Golden Grizzlies were top-25 last season in turnovers, 25th-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 13.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 24th-worst in the nation with a 30.9% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they sank 7.3 threes per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball).

It was a tough season for Oakland in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it surrendered 8.8 threes per game (24th-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 36.8% three-point percentage to its opponents (18th-worst).

Oakland attempted 35.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.3% of the shots it attempted (and 71.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.7% of its shots (and 28.2% of the team's buckets).

