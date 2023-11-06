The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Oakland vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -19.5 144.5

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland played 20 games last season that went over 144.5 combined points scored.

Golden Grizzlies outings last year had a 149.7-point average over/under, 5.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Golden Grizzlies had 11 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Oakland was underdogs in 18 games last season and won four (22.2%) of those contests.

The Golden Grizzlies were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1400 moneyline set for this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Grizzlies.

Oakland vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 13 41.9% 72.5 145.8 69 145.3 140.5 Oakland 20 69% 73.3 145.8 76.3 145.3 146.3

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 4.3 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes allowed.

Oakland went 9-8 against the spread and 10-8 overall when it scored more than 69 points last season.

Oakland vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 3-2 16-15-0 Oakland 11-18-0 0-0 18-11-0

Oakland vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Oakland 10-6 Home Record 8-6 1-10 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

