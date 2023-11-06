Pistons vs. Warriors November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (0-1) play the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-BA.
Pistons vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, NBCS-BA
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also drained 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- Killian Hayes put up 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He drained 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Jalen Duren's stats last season included 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He sank 64.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Isaiah Stewart posted 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Alec Burks' stats last season included 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posted 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Chris Paul collected 13.9 points last season, plus 8.9 assists and 4.3 boards.
- Kevon Looney's stats last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the floor.
- Jonathan Kuminga put up 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Pistons vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Warriors
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
