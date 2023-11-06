On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (0-1) play the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-BA.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, NBCS-BA

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also drained 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Killian Hayes put up 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He drained 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jalen Duren's stats last season included 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He sank 64.8% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart posted 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Alec Burks' stats last season included 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posted 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 boards.

Chris Paul collected 13.9 points last season, plus 8.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Kevon Looney's stats last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga put up 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Warriors 110.3 Points Avg. 118.9 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 45.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 35.1% Three Point % 38.5%

