The Detroit Pistons (2-5) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-BA. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 228.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Detroit's matchups this season is 221.3, 7.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Pistons have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 3 42.9% 115.6 225 110.6 222.5 227.6 Pistons 2 28.6% 109.4 225 111.9 222.5 218.9

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

The Pistons score an average of 109.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 110.6 points.

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Pistons and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 3-4 1-1 4-3 Warriors 3-4 1-2 2-5

Pistons vs. Warriors Point Insights

Pistons Warriors 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

