The injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-5) heading into their game against the Golden State Warriors (5-2) currently has five players on it. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 from Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons dropped their last matchup 120-106 against the Suns on Sunday. Cade Cunningham's team-high 26 points paced the Pistons in the losing effort.

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Jaden Ivey SG Questionable Illness 9.7 1.3 3.3 Alec Burks SG Questionable Forearm 16.3 3.7 0.7 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: Questionable (Adductor)

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-BA

BSDET and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 228.5

