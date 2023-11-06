Player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Jalen Duren and others are listed when the Golden State Warriors visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET

BSDET and NBCS-BA

Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -130)

Monday's prop bet for Duren is 13.5 points, 4.5 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 15.3 boards per game, 4.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Monday's points prop bet for Cade Cunningham is 23.5 points. That is 1.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

He has averaged 1.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 2.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -111)

Ausar Thompson's 6.3-point scoring average is 8.2 less than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Thompson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -108)

The 30.7 points Curry has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (29.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Curry has hit 5.7 three pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

