How to Watch Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota State Bison (0-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos shot 43.2% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 44.1% the Bison's opponents shot last season.
- Western Michigan went 7-5 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bison ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncos ranked 30th.
- The Broncos' 69.9 points per game last year were only 3.3 fewer points than the 73.2 the Bison gave up to opponents.
- Western Michigan went 7-5 last season when it scored more than 73.2 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (68) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).
- At home, Western Michigan knocked down 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.1%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|University Arena
|11/11/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|University Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
