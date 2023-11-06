Monday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (0-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at University Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 75, Western Michigan 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-3.9)

North Dakota State (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan Performance Insights

Western Michigan was 212th in the nation in points scored (69.9 per game) and 290th in points conceded (74.0) last year.

With 33.4 rebounds per game and 29.5 rebounds conceded, the Broncos were 79th and 82nd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Last season Western Michigan was ranked 204th in the nation in assists with 12.7 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Broncos were 92nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.1) last season. They were 240th in 3-point percentage at 33.0%.

Western Michigan gave up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 300th and 313th, respectively, in the country.

Western Michigan took 58.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.2% of Western Michigan's baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.8% were 3-pointers.

