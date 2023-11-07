The Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) host a MAC showdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Western Michigan is averaging 380.7 yards per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and rank 92nd on defense, yielding 395.2 yards allowed per game. Central Michigan ranks 101st with 338.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 99th with 407.3 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Central Michigan Western Michigan 338.7 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (77th) 407.3 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (88th) 158.3 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.0 (46th) 180.3 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (87th) 10 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (32nd) 7 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (41st)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has compiled 1,337 yards on 58.2% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 329 yards with nine scores.

Marion Lukes is his team's leading rusher with 93 carries for 454 yards, or 50.4 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Lukes has also chipped in with 23 catches for 228 yards.

Myles Bailey has run for 358 yards across 86 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III leads his squad with 428 receiving yards on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has recorded 301 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Tyson Davis' 20 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 251 yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has racked up 867 yards (96.3 ypg) on 88-of-132 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 769 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 101 times for 375 yards (41.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's team-leading 488 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 80 targets) with one touchdown.

Anthony Sambucci has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 27.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Blake Bosma's 14 receptions have yielded 243 yards and two touchdowns.

