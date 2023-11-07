Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 7
The Victory Cannon is at stake when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) meet on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Michigan (-3.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Michigan (-3.5)
|56.5
|-170
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Chippewas are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Western Michigan is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.