For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

  • Fischer is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Fischer has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have allowed 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

