When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Daniel Sprong score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

Sprong has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 23 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

