The Detroit Red Wings, including Daniel Sprong, take the ice Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Sprong against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Daniel Sprong vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong's plus-minus this season, in 13:49 per game on the ice, is +5.

Sprong has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has a point in eight games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of 12 games this season, Sprong has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Sprong has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 2 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

