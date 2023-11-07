Will Dylan Larkin score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Larkin has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have allowed 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

