Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is J.T. Compher going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Compher stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Compher has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 23 total goals (2.1 per game).
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
