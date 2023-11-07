J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Looking to bet on Compher's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

J.T. Compher vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 19:04 on the ice per game.

Compher has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 12 games this season, Compher has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in five of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Compher goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have allowed 23 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

