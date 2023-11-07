Will Klim Kostin Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 7?
When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Klim Kostin score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kostin stats and insights
- Kostin is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Kostin has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.