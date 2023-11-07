Should you bet on Lucas Raymond to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Raymond averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 23 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

