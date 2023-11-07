The UNC Asheville Bulldogs battle the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-10.5) 141.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-10.5) 141.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Wolverines games hit the over.

UNC Asheville put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, 15 of the Bulldogs' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.