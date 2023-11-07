Michigan vs. UNC Asheville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 7
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs battle the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. UNC Asheville matchup.
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-10.5)
|141.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-10.5)
|141.5
|-610
|+440
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Wolverines games hit the over.
- UNC Asheville put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.
- Last year, 15 of the Bulldogs' games went over the point total.
