The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

UNC Asheville (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 3.6% less often than Michigan (15-13-0) last year.

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 73.4 147.8 69.6 138.7 141.1 UNC Asheville 74.4 147.8 69.1 138.7 140.7

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolverines recorded 73.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allowed.

Michigan had a 12-5 record against the spread and a 14-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0 UNC Asheville 15-15-0 15-15-0

Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan UNC Asheville 13-4 Home Record 13-0 3-8 Away Record 10-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

