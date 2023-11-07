Michigan vs. UNC Asheville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- UNC Asheville (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 3.6% less often than Michigan (15-13-0) last year.
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan
|73.4
|147.8
|69.6
|138.7
|141.1
|UNC Asheville
|74.4
|147.8
|69.1
|138.7
|140.7
Additional Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wolverines recorded 73.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Michigan had a 12-5 record against the spread and a 14-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan
|15-13-0
|16-12-0
|UNC Asheville
|15-15-0
|15-15-0
Michigan vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan
|UNC Asheville
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-0
|3-8
|Away Record
|10-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.6
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
