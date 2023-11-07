In the contest between the Ohio Bobcats and Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bobcats to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+7) Toss Up (44) Ohio 25, Buffalo 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Bobcats are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Bobcats have seen three of its eight games hit the over.

The average total for Ohio games this season has been 47.5, 3.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

So far this season, the Bulls have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, Buffalo is 2-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulls' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for Buffalo this season is 7.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21.8 15.7 23.0 16.2 20.3 15.0 Buffalo 24.4 29.1 28.8 33.0 21.0 26.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.