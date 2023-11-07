Red Wings vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 7
Going into a matchup with the New York Rangers (8-2-1), the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 at Madison Square Garden.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Christian Fischer
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 45 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Detroit's total of 37 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +8, they are sixth-best in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its +11 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-165)
|Red Wings (+140)
|6
