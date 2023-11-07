How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will battle when the second-place New York Rangers (8-2-1) host the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at Madison Square Garden.
You can see the Red Wings-Rangers matchup on TNT and Max.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 37 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.
- The Red Wings are fourth in the league in scoring (45 goals, 3.8 per game).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|12
|5
|12
|17
|6
|9
|50.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|12
|9
|5
|14
|10
|8
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|12
|1
|10
|11
|5
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|12
|4
|6
|10
|6
|2
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|12
|3
|6
|9
|7
|2
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, conceding 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Rangers rank 18th in the league with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|11
|6
|12
|18
|7
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Chris Kreider
|11
|8
|2
|10
|5
|3
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|11
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|51.2%
|K'Andre Miller
|11
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
