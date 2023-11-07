Red Wings vs. Rangers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 7
The New York Rangers (8-2-1) are favorites when they host the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Rangers are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +140 moneyline odds.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Red Wings vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Rangers Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6
|FanDuel
|-152
|+126
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Trends
- In four of 11 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Rangers are 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with six upset wins (60.0%).
- New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.
- Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.
