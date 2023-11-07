Red Wings vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (8-2-1), host the fourth-ranked unit from the conference, the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1), on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-160)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been listed as an underdog 10 times this season, and won six of those games.
- Detroit has entered four games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- The Red Wings have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has played eight games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|34 (18th)
|Goals
|45 (4th)
|23 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
|12 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (3rd)
|6 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (17th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have scored the fourth-most goals (45 goals, 3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 37 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.
- Their +8 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.