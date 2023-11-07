On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New York Rangers. Is Shayne Gostisbehere going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 23 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

