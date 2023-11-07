Best Bets & Odds for the Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game – Tuesday, November 7
The Victory Cannon is up for grabs when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) hit the field. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan?
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Western Michigan 29, Central Michigan 26
- Western Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Central Michigan has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.
- This season, the Chippewas have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Western Michigan (-3)
- Western Michigan has six wins in nine games versus the spread this season.
- The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Against the spread, Central Michigan is 3-6-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Chippewas have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58)
- Four of Western Michigan's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 58 points.
- There have been four Central Michigan games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 49.9 points per game, 8.1 points fewer than the total of 58 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Western Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|51.2
|51.3
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|30
|35.7
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-6
|0-1
|0-5
Central Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.9
|46.5
|47.3
|Implied Total AVG
|29.4
|27.5
|31
|ATS Record
|3-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
