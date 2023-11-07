The Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) face a fellow MAC foe when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Western Michigan ranks 74th in total offense (380.7 yards per game) and 92nd in total defense (395.2 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Central Michigan ranks 90th in the FBS (23.7 points per game), and it is 104th on defense (29.9 points allowed per contest).

Below in this article, we give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPNU.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Western Michigan Central Michigan 380.7 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.7 (102nd) 395.2 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.3 (95th) 170 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.3 (70th) 210.7 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 10 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (32nd) 14 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (121st)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has racked up 867 yards (96.3 ypg) on 88-of-132 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 769 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has collected 375 yards on 101 carries, scoring five times.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 54 catches for 488 yards (54.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Anthony Sambucci has caught 14 passes for 247 yards (27.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Blake Bosma's 14 catches have yielded 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,337 yards on 124-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 329 rushing yards (36.6 ypg) on 90 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Marion Lukes, has carried the ball 93 times for 454 yards (50.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 228 yards.

Myles Bailey has collected 358 yards (on 86 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's 428 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 catches on 41 targets with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has put up a 301-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 37 targets.

Tyson Davis has racked up 251 reciving yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

