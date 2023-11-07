The Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) meet with the Victory Cannon at stake on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-3.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-3.5) 56.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

The Chippewas are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.