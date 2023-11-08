The Detroit Pistons, with Cade Cunningham, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Cunningham totaled 21 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-109 loss versus the Warriors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Cunningham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.9.

The Bucks gave up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 31 10 6 4 0 0 1 10/31/2022 36 27 6 7 3 1 1

