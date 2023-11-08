A pair of the country's stingiest passing defenses battle when the Toledo Rockets (8-1) bring college football's 16th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5), who have the No. 20 unit, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Rockets are major, 18.5-point favorites. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-18.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-18.5) 46.5 -1200 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Toledo has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

