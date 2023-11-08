Isaiah Stewart's Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 120-109 loss versus the Warriors, Stewart totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we look at Stewart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league defensively last season, allowing 113.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds per game last year, 20th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

On defense, the Bucks gave up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 11th in the league.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 32 16 10 1 2 1 0 10/31/2022 30 11 11 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.