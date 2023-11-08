Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Hayes posted 21 points and seven assists in a 120-109 loss against the Warriors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Hayes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+182)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.3 points per game last year made the Bucks the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last season, allowing 44.2 per game.

The Bucks gave up 23.9 assists per game last season (fifth in the league).

Defensively, the Bucks gave up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 11th in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 37 14 3 5 0 0 2 11/2/2022 22 5 0 1 1 1 1 10/31/2022 17 0 4 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.