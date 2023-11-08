The Michigan Wolverines versus the Penn State Nittany Lions is a game to watch for fans of Michigan college football on a Week 11 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)

Fubo Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)

Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Ohio State (-31.5)

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-31.5)

