Wednesday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-57 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

The Golden Grizzlies won their last matchup 91-87 against Akron on Monday.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Oakland vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 84, Oakland 57

Oakland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Grizzlies were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season (scoring 65.5 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball while allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 329th in college basketball) and had a -186 scoring differential overall.

In Horizon games, Oakland averaged 1.3 fewer points (64.2) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies scored 9.4 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (60.0).

In 2022-23, Oakland gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (75.4).

