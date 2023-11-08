Pistons vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
At Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-6) hope to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSWI and BSDET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Bucks matchup in this article.
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-12.5)
|230.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-12.5)
|229
|-900
|+610
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (scoring 116.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 119.7 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a -18 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons are being outscored by 3.5 points per game, with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (21st in NBA), and give up 112.9 per contest (15th in league).
- The teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 232.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.
- Detroit has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
Pistons and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+75000
|+30000
|-
|Bucks
|+400
|+165
|-
