Central Division rivals battle when the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) welcome in the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at Fiserv Forum, tipping off on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey put up 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 8 boards.

Alec Burks averaged 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists last year. He also drained 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.2 treys (second in league).

Brook Lopez recorded 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also sank 53.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Last season, Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Pistons 116.9 Points Avg. 110.3 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 47.3% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.8% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.