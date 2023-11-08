The Detroit Pistons (2-6) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -12.5 229.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points just twice this season.

Detroit has a 222.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 83.3% 116.7 226.1 119.7 232.6 228.5 Pistons 2 25% 109.4 226.1 112.9 232.6 219.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 1-3-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

The Pistons score 10.3 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Bucks allow (119.7).

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pistons and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 3-5 0-0 5-3 Bucks 1-5 0-0 4-2

Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pistons Bucks 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-1 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

