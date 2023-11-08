The Detroit Pistons (2-6) have seven players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren, in their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 120-109 loss to the Warriors in their last outing on Monday. The Pistons got a team-high 21 points from Cade Cunningham in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Alec Burks SG Out Forearm 16.3 3.7 0.7 Jaden Ivey SG Out Illness 9.7 1.3 3.3 Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 18.0 15.3 4.0

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Andre Jackson: Questionable (Hip)

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

