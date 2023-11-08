The Detroit Pistons (2-6) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) on November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 48.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Pistons put up 10.3 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, scoring 108.5 points per game, compared to 110.3 away. It's the same story defensively, allowing 113 points per game at home, compared to 112.8 away.

At home Detroit is conceding 113 points per game, 0.2 more than it is away (112.8).

This year the Pistons are collecting fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (29.3).

Pistons Injuries