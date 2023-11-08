Oddsmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Get Duren gear at Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's over/under for Cade Cunningham is 24.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Ausar Thompson on Wednesday is 8.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 27.5 points. That's 3.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.0 assists per game this year, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Antetokounmpo has knocked down 0.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 25.5. That is 3.0 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He 3.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.