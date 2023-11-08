Oddsmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Cade Cunningham is 24.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 22.3.
  • He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -135)
  • The 14.5-point over/under set for Ausar Thompson on Wednesday is 8.2 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
  • Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -128)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 27.5 points. That's 3.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.0 assists per game this year, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has knocked down 0.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)
  • Wednesday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 25.5. That is 3.0 more than his season average.
  • He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).
  • He 3.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

