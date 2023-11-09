Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 9?
Should you bet on Andrew Copp to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- Copp has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 6-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
