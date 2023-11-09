The South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) go up against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, only 1.1 fewer points than the 65.7 the Jaguars allowed.

Last year, the Jaguars averaged 55.3 points per game, 19 fewer points than the 74.3 the Chippewas allowed.

Central Michigan Schedule