The Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Considering a wager on Larkin in the Red Wings-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Larkin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is +3.

In five of 13 games this year, Larkin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Larkin has a point in nine games this year (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

Larkin has an assist in eight of 13 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Larkin Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 4 17 Points 2 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

