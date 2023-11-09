J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Compher are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

J.T. Compher vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus this season, in 18:55 per game on the ice, is +2.

Compher has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Compher has a point in six of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 13 games this year, Compher has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Compher has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Compher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 2 9 Points 1 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

