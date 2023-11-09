The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Michigan State had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Screaming Eagles ranked 30th.
  • Last year, the Spartans put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles allowed (74.2).
  • When Michigan State scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.0.
  • In home games, Michigan State averaged 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.