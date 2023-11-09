The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Michigan State's .516 ATS win percentage (16-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Southern Indiana's .346 mark (9-17-0 ATS Record).

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 70.9 146.7 67.9 142.1 137.5 Southern Indiana 75.8 146.7 74.2 142.1 149

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans recorded 70.9 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles allowed.

Michigan State had a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 17-9-0

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Southern Indiana 12-2 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 5-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

