Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Michigan State's .516 ATS win percentage (16-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Southern Indiana's .346 mark (9-17-0 ATS Record).
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|70.9
|146.7
|67.9
|142.1
|137.5
|Southern Indiana
|75.8
|146.7
|74.2
|142.1
|149
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans recorded 70.9 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles allowed.
- Michigan State had a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-15-0
|17-14-0
|Southern Indiana
|9-17-0
|17-9-0
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Southern Indiana
|12-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|5-11
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.4
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.5
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-2-0
